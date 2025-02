Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit declines 12.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 117.04 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) declined 12.38% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 117.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 139.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.117.04139.5146.1643.0462.2269.0258.7565.7244.6650.97

