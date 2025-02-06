Vipul consolidated net profit declines 94.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.83% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net profit of Vipul declined 94.10% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.83% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 157.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.26157.1419.8050.184.4282.143.7381.433.7363.18

