Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 79.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 196.12 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 79.25% to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 196.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.196.12204.756.462.5214.4210.627.684.535.272.94

