Aarti Pharmalabs Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Aarti Pharmalabs reported 35.38% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 65.25 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.46% YoY to Rs 563.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 114.62 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 19.70% from Rs 95.75 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 8.61% to Rs 447.55 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 412.05 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 185.45 crore (down 7.97% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 43.37 crore (up 43.37% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 6.58 crore (up 40.59% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 272.40 crore on a 14.16% increase in revenue to Rs 2,115.07 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCE), and xanthine derivatives situated in India.

The counter declined 1.33% to Rs 757.15 on the BSE.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

