Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 94.57% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 78.99% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 94.57% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.00% to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.21% to Rs 15.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.302.2115.277.0350.4790.5082.1291.471.601.5810.504.831.601.5810.494.810.251.198.283.60

