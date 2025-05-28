Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 94.57% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 78.99% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 94.57% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.00% to Rs 8.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.21% to Rs 15.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.302.21 95 15.277.03 117 OPM %50.4790.50 -82.1291.47 - PBDT1.601.58 1 10.504.83 117 PBT1.601.58 1 10.494.81 118 NP0.251.19 -79 8.283.60 130

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Befound Movement standalone net profit rises 2450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading standalone net profit rises 3840.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 95.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story