Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net loss of Link Pharma Chem reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 25.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.458.03 -20 25.4329.90 -15 OPM %-3.4111.46 -0.51-2.17 - PBDT-0.240.72 PL -0.46-0.88 48 PBT-0.480.47 PL -1.40-1.91 27 NP-0.350.26 PL -1.03-1.36 24

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

