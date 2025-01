AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 25.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.47% to Rs 596.74 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 25.52% to Rs 146.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 596.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 508.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.596.74508.0176.2773.58197.61158.39188.39149.74146.42116.65

