Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 56.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 56.79% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 40.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.2157.091.722.010.730.950.600.810.350.81

