Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 56.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 40.21 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 56.79% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 40.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.2157.09 -30 OPM %1.722.01 -PBDT0.730.95 -23 PBT0.600.81 -26 NP0.350.81 -57

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

