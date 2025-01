Real Touch Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.96% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Real Touch Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.96% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.595.2077.2169.042.221.452.151.381.720.86

