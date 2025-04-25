AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 636.21 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 7.75% to Rs 153.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 636.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.00% to Rs 574.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2354.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2017.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

