Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, RBL Bank, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, DCB Bank, Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Finance, Tejas Networks, VST Industries, and Zensar Technologies will release their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Axis Banks standalone net profit declined marginally to Rs 7,117.50, down 0.17% as compared with Rs 7,129.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 5.65% to Rs 38,022.03 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 35,990.33 crore in Q4 FY24.

Tech Mahindras consolidated net profit advanced 18.66% to Rs 1,166.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 983.2 crore reported in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined marginally, 0.74%, to Rs 13,384.0 crore in the March quarter from Rs 13,285.6 crore recorded in the preceding quarter of FY24.

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit jumped 38.5% to Rs 921 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 665.5 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.12% YoY to Rs 4224.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Cyient reported 39.33% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 122.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 1,909.20 crore in Q4 FY25, down 0.89% as compared with Rs 1,926.40 crore in Q3 FY25.

Rites received a work order worth Rs 28 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) for the detailed engineering & project management consultancy services for the work of rail connectivity for proposed phase-II SILO at Lakhanpur, Area of MCL in Jammu & Kashmir.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News