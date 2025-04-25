Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.03% to Rs 51.26 crore

Net profit of Artson declined 54.55% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.03% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.48% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 113.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

