Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 364.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aayush Wellness rose 364.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 104.24% to Rs 22.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.6311.082.252.171.160.261.160.251.160.25

