AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 43.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.56% to Rs 59.24 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India rose 43.82% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.56% to Rs 59.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.59.2468.5314.9912.046.725.834.683.334.072.83

