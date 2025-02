ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 52.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.06% to Rs 58.68 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 52.69% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 58.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.6846.556.155.673.382.043.091.772.551.67

