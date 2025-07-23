Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arfin India Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd and Super Spinning Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 822.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37407 shares in the past one month.

Arfin India Ltd crashed 8.44% to Rs 35.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76636 shares in the past one month. Ideaforge Technology Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 505.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71280 shares in the past one month. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 458.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7168 shares in the past one month.