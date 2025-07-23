Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arfin India Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd and Super Spinning Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

Arfin India Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd and Super Spinning Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2025.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 822.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37407 shares in the past one month.

Arfin India Ltd crashed 8.44% to Rs 35.16. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76636 shares in the past one month.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 505.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71280 shares in the past one month.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 458.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7168 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd dropped 6.49% to Rs 10.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Lodha Developers Ltd counter

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story