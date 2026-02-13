Associate Sponsors

Manaksia Aluminium Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 142.63 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company remain constant at Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 142.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.63139.74 2 OPM %8.328.27 -PBDT4.524.08 11 PBT2.032.04 0 NP1.651.65 0

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

