Manaksia Aluminium Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 142.63 croreNet profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company remain constant at Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 142.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 139.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.63139.74 2 OPM %8.328.27 -PBDT4.524.08 11 PBT2.032.04 0 NP1.651.65 0
