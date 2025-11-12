Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 50.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 965.35% to Rs 6831.68 crore

Net profit of Abans Financial Services rose 50.41% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 965.35% to Rs 6831.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6831.68641.260.707.2339.9335.4339.5535.0738.1925.39

