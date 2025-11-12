Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 175.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.681.5373.5382.350.300.110.300.110.220.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News