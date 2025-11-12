Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 133.39 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 2.01% to Rs 10.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 133.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.133.39186.1316.2511.5016.5716.4614.2314.2410.6710.46

