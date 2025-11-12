Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 65.80 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem rose 16.75% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 65.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.8057.469.7111.007.526.556.825.764.954.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News