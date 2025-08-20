ABB India Ltd soars 1.18%

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5128, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5128, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. ABB India Ltd has dropped around 12.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34768.1, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5143.5, up 1.11% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 35.27% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.