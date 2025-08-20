MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% drop in NIFTY and a 0.51% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148605, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 25052.35. The Sensex is at 81871.37, up 0.28%. MRF Ltd has risen around 0.13% in last one month.