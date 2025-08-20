Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Aug 20 2025
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1534.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1534.7, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25046.15. The Sensex is at 81856.19, up 0.26%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26592.3, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1533, up 0.33% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 9.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

