Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.45%, up for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26592.3, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1533, up 0.33% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 9.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% jump in NIFTY and a 14.39% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.