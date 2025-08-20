SJVN Ltd soars 3.65%, up for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.34, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34768.1, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.77, up 3.71% on the day. SJVN Ltd is down 27.97% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% gain in NIFTY and a 19.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 41.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.