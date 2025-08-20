Marico Ltd gains for fifth session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 746.45, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.24% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 748.5, up 2.92% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 9.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.24% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 47.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.