ABB India Ltd spurts 9.67%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5531, up 9.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.29% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.18% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5531, up 9.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. ABB India Ltd has added around 7.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34685.45, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5513, up 8.78% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 3.29% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% gain in NIFTY and a 6.18% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 60.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

