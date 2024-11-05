Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ABB India standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 2888.59 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 21.38% to Rs 440.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 2888.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2751.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2888.592751.19 5 OPM %18.7015.94 -PBDT630.11514.47 22 PBT597.28484.18 23 NP440.45362.87 21

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

