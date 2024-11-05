ABB India standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 2888.59 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 21.38% to Rs 440.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 2888.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2751.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2888.592751.1918.7015.94630.11514.47597.28484.18440.45362.87

