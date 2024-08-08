Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ABB India standalone net profit rises 50.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 2808.48 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 50.02% to Rs 443.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 2808.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2491.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2808.482491.35 13 OPM %19.3214.00 -PBDT624.73422.36 48 PBT593.76393.13 51 NP443.49295.63 50

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

