ABB partners with Indian Oil on CPIMS project

ABB India has successfully delivered an integrated scope of advanced automation and digital solutions for Indian Oil Corporation's (IndianOil) countrywide oil and gas pipeline network. Spanning over 20,000 kilometers across multiple states in India, the network is vital to supporting the country's energy needs, transporting 125 million metric tons of oil and 49 million metric standard cubic meters of gas annually.

ABB's solutions will be at the core of supporting IndianOil's Centralized Pipeline Information Management System (CPIMS). The project involved the design, engineering, supply and commissioning of the ABB Ability SCADAvantage digital platform, which features robust cyber security and disaster recovery systems hosted on the cloud. The scope also included digital solutions for centralized management of IndianOil's pipelines across the country. Additionally, ABB is providing a 10-year ABB Care contract to ensure all existing pipelines are unified under CPIMS and to provide long-term service support for IndianOil's pipeline infrastructure.

ABB was awarded the CPIMS project contract in February 2024. Within one year, ABB designed and delivered its integrated solutions for managing the pipeline network, which is under commissioning.

