Infosys launches AI-powered Formula E Stats Center

Infosys announced the launch of the Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. The Stats Center is powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and is set to redefine fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center will provide fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News