Infosys launches AI-powered Formula E Stats Center

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center will provide fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights platform. It engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions. This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.
