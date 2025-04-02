LTIMindtree gains on joining hands with PHINIA Inc

LTIMindtree added 1.19% to Rs 4,477 after the company announced that it has partnered with PHINIA Inc, a global, market-leading premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions and components provider.

Under the partnership, LTIMindtree will provide comprehensive support for the transformation of PHINIAs IT infrastructure, focusing on enhancing application maintenance and development services.

As part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools to help PHINIA manage operational risks, reduce application complexity, and drive business efficiency and agility through AI-led IT transformation.

Matt Logar, VP and CIO of PHINA, said, This partnership with LTIMindtree is a key enabler of our vision to transition to a more modern, secure, and simplified technology environment that supports PHINIAs global growth and enhances the services we provide to our customers. As we continue to evolve our IT capabilities, having a trusted partner with deep domain expertise and a focus on innovation will help us accelerate our transformation and unlock new opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve manufacturing operations, and deliver greater value to our customers.

Rajesh Sundaram, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, We are excited to partner with PHINIA in their transformation journey. We understand the nuances and complexities of the various segments in which PHINIA operates. As key enablers in their IT modernization efforts, we are committed to streamlining business processes and simplifying outcomes for the end customers.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit slipped 13.2% to Rs 1,086.70 crore while revenue from operations increased 2.4% to Rs 9,660.90 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q2 September 2024.

