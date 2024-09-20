Abbott India joins hand with Takeda Pharma to launch Vonoprazan tablets in India

Abbott India said that it has signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel molecule in the gastrointestinal therapy area, under the brand name Vonefi. Vonoprazan (PCAB or potassium competitive acid blocker) addresses severe acid related disorders like reflux esophagitis through a once daily dose. Vonoprazan (PCAB or potassium competitive acid blocker) addresses severe acid related disorders like reflux esophagitis through a once daily dose. Current treatments for reflux esophagitis, a condition under the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) umbrella, have several limitations including the need for multiple dosing for effectiveness, especially when the condition is severe. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vonoprazan, a first-of-its kind therapy, will help make it easier for patients to comply with their treatment and manage their condition better.

This license will enable the company, a leader in the gut health space, to enhance access to this novel therapy to more patients across India.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

The company's net profit jumped 41.1% to Rs 290.24 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared with Rs 205.64 crore in Q1 FY23. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,479 crore in Q1 FY24, up 13.4% from Rs 1,304.12 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

More From This Section

Shares of Abbott India shed 0.51% to Rs 27,820.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News