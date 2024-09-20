Abbott India joins hand with Takeda Pharma to launch Vonoprazan tablets in India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Abbott India said that it has signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel molecule in the gastrointestinal therapy area, under the brand name Vonefi.

Vonoprazan (PCAB or potassium competitive acid blocker) addresses severe acid related disorders like reflux esophagitis through a once daily dose.

Current treatments for reflux esophagitis, a condition under the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) umbrella, have several limitations including the need for multiple dosing for effectiveness, especially when the condition is severe.

Vonoprazan, a first-of-its kind therapy, will help make it easier for patients to comply with their treatment and manage their condition better.

This license will enable the company, a leader in the gut health space, to enhance access to this novel therapy to more patients across India.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

The company's net profit jumped 41.1% to Rs 290.24 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared with Rs 205.64 crore in Q1 FY23. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,479 crore in Q1 FY24, up 13.4% from Rs 1,304.12 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

Shares of Abbott India shed 0.51% to Rs 27,820.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

