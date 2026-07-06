Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26830, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% gain in NIFTY and a 15.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26830, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 4.07% in last one month.