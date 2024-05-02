Abbott India Ltd up for fifth session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26639.95, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 26639.95, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. Abbott India Ltd has dropped around 0.28% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18970.6, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3452 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16714 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 26810.15, up 1.02% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 18.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 49 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News