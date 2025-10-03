Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves raising up to Rs 60 cr via convertible warrants

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves raising up to Rs 60 cr via convertible warrants

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The board of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services at its meeting held on 03 October 2025 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 60 crore via issue of up to 10,58,201 convertible warrants for cash at a price of Rs 567 per warrant (including a premium of Rs 566 per warrant) on preferential basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

