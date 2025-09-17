Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABFRL gains on launching youth-centric fashion brand OWND!

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) added 2.31% to Rs 88.70 after the company announced the launch of its new fashion brand OWND!, aimed at India's Gen Z and trend-conscious consumers.

The brand debuts with a fresh identity, contemporary shop layouts, along with range of trend-driven products for the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of young India.

The company said that OWND! is inspired by youth culture with a core mission to spark conversations and empower the youth to own every moment with their unmistakable charisma. This new brand proposition, with its dynamic energy will bring a wave of fashion retailing that resonates with the fashion conscious & value driven GenZ.

The company plans to convert the existing StyleUp stores into OWND! & expand its footprint to 100 stores by the end of this financial year.

Sangeeta Tanwani, chief executive officer, Pantaloons and OWND! said, The momentum with which the young consumer is reshaping the fashion landscape and its influential role in defining cultural trends is undeniable. Inspired by sharp insights into this segment, our strategy is a bold move, designed to forge a deep connection and a true sense of brand love. This new chapter, anchored in a vibrant brand name, a distinct identity, and a robust business model, will be a strong catalyst for our next wave of exponential growth.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparel and runs a chain of apparel and accessories retail stores in India. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 211.98 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 161.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 9.4% YoY to Rs 1,831.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

