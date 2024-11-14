Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.61% to Rs 8.78 croreNet profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.61% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.786.99 26 OPM %27.110.29 -PBDT0.070.04 75 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100
