Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.61% to Rs 8.78 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.61% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.786.9927.110.290.070.040.060.030.060.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News