Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 16.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 535.46 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 16.70% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 535.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 609.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales535.46609.97 -12 OPM %18.4621.97 -PBDT184.14211.54 -13 PBT166.47194.11 -14 NP122.53147.09 -17

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

