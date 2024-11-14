Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 16.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 535.46 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 16.70% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 535.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 609.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.535.46609.9718.4621.97184.14211.54166.47194.11122.53147.09

