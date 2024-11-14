Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.91% to Rs 99.94 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 40.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.91% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.99.94172.033.502.561.932.720.601.000.601.00

