Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales decline 41.91% to Rs 99.94 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 40.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.91% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales99.94172.03 -42 OPM %3.502.56 -PBDT1.932.72 -29 PBT0.601.00 -40 NP0.601.00 -40

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

