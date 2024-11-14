Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 5976.55 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 20.65% to Rs 1490.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1235.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 5976.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5635.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5976.555635.8127.2827.132174.121999.501996.681650.051490.361235.30

