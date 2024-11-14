Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 5976.55 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 20.65% to Rs 1490.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1235.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 5976.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5635.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5976.555635.81 6 OPM %27.2827.13 -PBDT2174.121999.50 9 PBT1996.681650.05 21 NP1490.361235.30 21

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

