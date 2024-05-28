Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 123.74 crore

Net Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 123.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 469.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 470.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

123.74115.44469.66470.3612.079.849.2210.511.95-0.63-10.462.39-6.89-9.18-46.42-32.84-7.82-11.06-50.19-34.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News