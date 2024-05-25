Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 66.56% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 14.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 91.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.5519.16 39 91.1579.74 14 OPM %25.9115.19 -18.7320.96 - PBDT8.594.44 93 23.1621.51 8 PBT7.743.65 112 19.7818.51 7 NP5.333.20 67 14.4813.23 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 26.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.6%

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 65.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit declines 33.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story