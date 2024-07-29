Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACC consolidated net profit declines 22.47% in the June 2024 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit declines 22.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 22.47% to Rs 361.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5201.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5154.895201.11 -1 OPM %13.1714.82 -PBDT718.60825.60 -13 PBT486.28625.55 -22 NP361.36466.10 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G tablets in India: Check details

Bangladesh students call for fresh protests, govt intensifies security

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Hockey - IND 1-1 ARG at FT; Lakshya in action soon

Tech wrap Jul 29: Redmi Pad Pro, Apple Intelligence, Vivo V40 series, more

India has potential to export 15 mn tonnes coal to its neighbours: Study

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story