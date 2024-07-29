ACC consolidated net profit declines 22.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 22.47% to Rs 361.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 5154.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5201.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5154.895201.1113.1714.82718.60825.60486.28625.55361.36466.10

