Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 46.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.06% to Rs 1223.70 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs declined 46.31% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.06% to Rs 1223.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1224.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1223.701224.4514.5715.34130.32147.2622.8153.8919.8436.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News