Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 5.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 5.50% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.6421.817.4510.641.832.021.371.691.151.09

