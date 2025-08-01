Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 8.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.88% to Rs 131.72 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India rose 8.85% to Rs 33.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.88% to Rs 131.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.47% to Rs 129.02 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.85 crore during the previous year ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 528.49 crore in the year ended June 2025 as against Rs 510.79 crore during the previous year ended June 2024.