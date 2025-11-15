Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.75% to Rs 190.50 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 36.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.75% to Rs 190.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 253.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.190.50253.153.562.623.703.921.170.900.600.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News