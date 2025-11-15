Valor Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3832.47% to Rs 136.85 crore

Net profit of Valor Estate reported to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3832.47% to Rs 136.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.136.853.4830.92-5111.7814.55-159.8214.39-160.3110.05-114.18

