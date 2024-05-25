Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuvant Advisory Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Accuvant Advisory Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Accuvant Advisory Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.40 -75 0.130.40 -68 OPM %70.00-7.50 --23.08-42.50 - PBDT0.150.03 400 0.360.21 71 PBT0.150.03 400 0.360.21 71 NP0.05-0.03 LP 0.270.15 80

